Barnier calls for “clarity” on UK positions

THE EUROPEAN UNION’S chief negotiator called for a “moment of clarity” as he warned Theresa May’s Florence speech was not enough to move the Brexit talks forward.

Michel Barnier welcomed the “constructive spirit” of Mrs May’s speech on the UK’s approach to Brexit last week but said the EU needed to “understand better how the UK government will translate the Prime Minister’s speech into negotiating positions.”

Mr Barnier repeated his warning that the EU will only begin discussing its future trade relationship with the UK when it is satisfied progress is being made on issues including the Irish border and the rights of EU nationals.

He said: “We do not need to remind ourseves that we are six months into the process. We are getting closer to the UK’s withdrawal and I think that this moment should be a moment of clarity.”

Mr Barnier was speaking alongside Brexit Secretary David Davis in Brussels at the start of the fourth round of talks.

Mr Davis hinted at the UK’s frustration at the lack of discussions about trade and insisted substantial progress was being made on issues prioritised by Brussels.

The Haltemprice and Howden MP said: “We are laying out concrete proposals and there are no excuses for standing in the way of progress.

“It will take pragmatism on both sides to make headway, and I hope we can achieve that this week.”

The latest talks will continue until Thursday.