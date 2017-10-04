Search

'Boris made me do it'... Comedian interrupts Theresa May's conference speech with P45 stunt

Theresa May's keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester has been interrupted by comedian Lee Nelson, who handed her a sheet of paper marked P45.

Farcical scenes at the Conservative Party Conference as Theresa May is confronted by a 'protester' who presented her with a fake P45.

Theresa May gives her speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

