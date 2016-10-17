Boy, 12, assaulted in park

A 12-year-old boy was assaulted in a Scarborough park after colliding with a man on a bicycle.

The boy was riding his bicycle near Manor Road park, Scarborough, when he was involved in a collision with another cyclist.

Police said the cyclist then grabbed the youth and punched him in his mouth, splitting his lip.

The suspect is described as a white man, of teenage years with short blonde curly hair.

He was of slim build wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit top and bottoms, and riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101.