Boy, 12, suffers severe eledctrial burns on West Yorkshire railway line

A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he suffered serious electrical burns on a railway.

British Transport Police said officers and paramedics were called to the tracks on the main Leeds to Doncaster line near South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, following reports of someone on the line.

A spokesman said: “We attended alongside paramedics and a 12-year-old boy was treated by paramedics for serious electrical burns.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

He said emergency services were called at about 6.15pm on Monday.

One woman, who lives nearby, told BBC Look North how neighbours tried to help the youngster.

She said: “The police reassured us that everything was off. Everybody tried to help.

“He was actually smouldering and his clothes were on fire at the bottom.”