Brave Bradley Lowery having a 'brilliant time' as he visits Whitby

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery was in Whitby yesterday, as his family continue "making the most of everything" on their holiday along the Yorkshire coast.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan has been having a "brilliant time" as he visits our beaches, just weeks after his family were told that he tragically doesn't have long to live.

Bradley enjoying his time on Scarborough beach this week.

Bradley's mum, Gemma, shared an adorable picture of the youngster holding a lollipop as he enjoys the break. She said: "Bradley is having a brilliant time away and he has been very busy.

"We have had a trip to the beach, a day at the water park, a night at the new haven site in Flamborough where they were fab with him and a trip to Whitby today. He is awake for about four to five hours a day which is plenty of time to have fun. We were told three weeks ago he had weeks to live and he is still going. I am so proud of him he is my little super star."

Bradley has also enjoyed his holiday in Scarborough over the past week, where he was pictured making sandcastles on the beach.

A new single called 'Smile for Bradley' has been released today in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, with the first verse sung by Bradley's classmates.

The devoted Sunderland AFC fan appeared as a mascot for the Black Cats as well as for the England football team this season, with his relationship with star striker Jermain Defoe touching the hearts of millions.

Bradley, from County Durham, has been in and out of hospital with surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and intensive care treatments. He has neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, with fewer than 100 children in the UK diagnosed each year.