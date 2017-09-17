British Airways flight from Paris to London grounded over security threat

Have your say

Passengers were evacuated from a British Airways flight at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday morning “for a security reason”, an airport official said.

UPDATED 10.28am: Officials have since confirmed that the threat was a 'false alarm'

Flight BA303 was due to take off and fly to London Heathrow when the plane was evacuated.

“The incident is being dealt with,” the official added, without going into further detail.

British traveller James Anderson, 20, tweeted a snap of the plane and security services.

He posted: “On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles.”

‘Direct threat to aircraft’

He added: “Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft.

“We will all be led off the aircraft and baggage searched in due course.”

He then posted: “Everybody’s been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs.”

Mr Anderson said: “Initially the pilot told us there were technical issues.

“We were waiting on the plane for around an hour.

“We were then told the aircraft had to move to another part of the airport.

Police and fire vehicles surrounding plane

“That’s when we noticed police and fire vehicles quickly surrounded the plane and dozens of armed officers and firefighters got out.

“The pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight specifically.”

British Airways said: “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

“Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution.

“We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so.”