Burglars steal £5,000 from elderly woman's home in Huddersfield

Burglars stole thousands of pounds from the home of an elderly woman in Huddersfield.

The thieves targeted the property on Keldergate, Bradley, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Around £5,000 was stolen from the victim's home between April 4 and April 8.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: "I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can assist us with our investigation.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170044509 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."