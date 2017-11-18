Cannabis plants worth £30,000 found in raid

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £30,000 were found at a house in Leeds on Friday.

A CANNABIS factory with a stash of plants worth an estimated £30,000 has been put out of business after a raid in Leeds on Friday.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Inner West team searched the property in the LS12 area when the "substantial" stash was found.

A statement from the team said: "Officers from the Inner West team have executed a search warrant under the mis use of drugs act at a house in the Leeds 12 area today (Friday). A substantial amount of cannabis plants have been seized with an estimated street value of around £30,000. Enquiries are continuing."

If you have any information in relation drug offences, contact the police on 101 / 0113 2414 999 or email innerwest@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk