CCTV: Quad bike burglars snatch safe from Yorkshire e-cigarette business

Burglars snatched a safe from an e-cigarette shop before fleeing on quad and off-road bikes in Rotherham.

Police have released CCTV pictures of the moment the thieves targeted VAPE on Harris Hawk Way at around 12.55am on Thursday, March 30.

Extensive damage was caused to the store doors and windows as the culprits took items including the safe.

A number of enquiries are still on going, however, police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

People with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 29 of March 30.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.