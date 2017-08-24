Commercial law firm Hill Dickinson set to open Leeds office

International commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the opening of an office in Leeds.

The firm said it was making the move into the city to service its growing national health practice and it has recruited corporate health partner Rob McGough from Capsticks to join the new office which will open in September.

Mr McGough, who specialises in commercial matters in the health sector, brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role and will jointly head up the Leeds office with established Hill Dickinson health litigation partner Mike McKenna.

The firm’s health practice currently operates out of offices in Liverpool, Manchester and London. Its expansion into Leeds comes hot on the heels of a number of significant new client wins for the health team over the last 12 months.

Mr McGough said: “The chance to join Hill Dickinson and lead our expansion into a Leeds office is a fantastic opportunity to build on the existing strengths of the firm in a city where the legal sector has grown faster than any other UK city over the past decade. Hill Dickinson has an exceptional reputation in the health sector, and I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to join the team.”

Hill Dickinson head of health Andrew Craggs said: “As a result of the health team’s recent growth in London, the South East and North West of England, Leeds was the natural next strategic location for us.

“We’re delighted with our expansion.”