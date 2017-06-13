Competitor has £5,000 bike stolen during World Series triathlon in Leeds

A triathlete returned from competing in the World Series Leeds age-group race to find his £5,000 road bike had been stolen.

Andy Swarbrick's Scott Foil cycle was taken from the roof rack of his car when it was parked near Roundhay Park on Sunday. He had completed the standard distance age-group event and returned to the park to watch the elite races.

The custom-made carbon frame bike is described as 'irreplaceable' and is black with white and green markings. It is valued at around £5,000.

It was taken from Princes Avenue between 2-3pm.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has been offered a bike matching this description for sale is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number 13170265103.