Conal wins financial journalist of the year accolade

Conal Gregory, personal finance editor of The Yorkshire Post, has been announced as the winner of the coveted Regional Financial Journalist of the Year Award.

It was presented by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) whose 390 members manage £150.7 billion at a ceremony in London yesterday evening.

Mr Gregory, a former stockbroker, has written for The Yorkshire Post since 2004.

His weekly features and Ticked Off column are widely followed.

This latest trophy adds to his past string of accolades including the Headline Money and The British Insurance Brokers’ Association prize for regional financial journalist.

A qualified Master of Wine, Mr Gregory was MP for York 1983- 1992. In his nine years at Westminster, he secured more Private Members’ Bills onto the statute book than any other MP including the Cheques Act.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Conal’s columns are among the most popular and well-regarded we publish each week and I know anecdotally from my regular conversations with readers and business people how admired and respected he is.

“This award is richly deserved and reflects Conal’s high levels of expertise and financial acumen.

“His articles and extremely thoroughly researched and provide salient advise for people from all financial backgrounds.

“Everyone in the newsroom was delighted for him and it adds to the many awards our business team has won.”