Council keeps mum over what they did with Jeremy Clarkson’s Whitby cash

The destination of the cash paid by Jeremy Clarkson’s TV show The Grand Tour to set up in Whitby is not being revealed by council officials.

Scarborough Borough Council (SBC) leader Derek Bastiman was asked at a full council meeting how much had been received for the two days of filming – and if the money will go back into Whitby harbour.

He confirmed that the funds had been paid to Scarborough Council but added: “Apart from that I can’t say anything else.” It is believed a Non-Disclosure Agreement has been drawn up.

John Freeman, committee member for the Fight4Whitby group, said: “The operation took place on harbour land so that money should go into the Whitby harbour account.

“If the borough wish to take some of that money out for officer time then so be it, but that’s all that should be taken out.

“I am sure Jeremy Clarkson would be upset to think that the money paid into the town he loves has gone into SBC general coffers.”

The standard location charge for the filming of big-budget “A-rate” television productions is between £2,000 and £5,000 a day.