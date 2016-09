Police today issued an urgent warning to the public as they hunted a “dangerous” wanted man.

Lee Spindley, 38, may be in the Scunthorpe area and is believed to be armed with a knife.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said he should not be approached “under any circumstances”.

Members of the public who see him are instead being asked to dial 999 as a matter of urgency, quoting log reference 565 of September 20.