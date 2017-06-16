Armed police detain man in Lofthouse after concern for safety

Armed police have detained a man after being called to an address in Lofthouse this afternoon.

A number of police vehicles and armed officers were seen in the Leeds Road area of the village, close to Millennium Green.

West Yorkshire Police said they had been contacted at around 1.35pm today following a concern for safety.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers attended an address in Lofthouse, and a man in his thirties was detained by officers and taken to a place of safety."