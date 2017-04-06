Arsonist hunted after BMW torched and house fire damaged in Barnsley

Police investigating after a BMW car was torched and a house damaged by fire in Barnsley this morning are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called to Ladyroyd, Silkstone Common, Barnsley, following reports a vehicle was on fire just after midnight today. (Thurs April 6)

The BMW, sustained extensive damage and damage was also caused to a nearby property.

The male suspect is described as being between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured top with a lighter coloured hooded top underneath, and light coloured tracksuit bottoms. It is believed that the suspect’s hood was up at the time of the incident.

He is believed to have ran from the scene along Ladyroyd towards the Silkstone Common train station.

Did you witness the arson? Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area that evening?

Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 2 of 5 April 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.