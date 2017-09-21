Attacker dragged sex worker towards bushes in Leeds during attempted sexual assault

Police are hunting a man who tried to drag a sex worker into bushes in Leeds after she turned down his request to do business.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was approached by the man near to the junction of Bridge Road and Czar Street in Holbeck at about 10.45pm on Friday.

When she declined his request, the man grabbed hold of her and dragged her across a grassed area to some bushes.

The victim managed to break free and ran to a passing vehicle for help.

Now officers are appealing for information about the attempt to commit a serious sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Paul Hobson, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was clearly a frightening ordeal for the victim and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting the description around the time of the offence or who has any information that could assist our enquiries."

The man was described as white, about 5ft 11in, aged 20 to 25, and skinny.

He had some ginger stubble on his face and wore a black jumper with ‘Duffer’ written on the chest in white, blue jeans, and a red and white baseball cap worn backwards.

Det Insp Hobson added: “We are liaising with third sector agencies who work with the women in the area and our colleagues from the local neighbourhood policing team are operating increased patrols of the area to offer suitable reassurance while we our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170427695.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.