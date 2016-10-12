Attempted robbery bid at Halifax shop

Police in Halifax are appealing for information following an attempted robbery at a shop.

At around 10.20pm on Monday a man entered the shop on Highroad Well Lane approached two members of staff and demanded money from the till.

The staff refused to open the till and activated a panic alarm and the man left the shop getting into a dark coloured vehicle which was parked across the road. The vehicle made off in the direction of Moor End Road.

The suspect is described as a mixed race male, 6ft 6 - 6ft 7 tall and wearing a ski mask, black coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or saw the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting reference 1756 of 11th October.