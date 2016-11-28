Attempted robbery on man walking home from work

A man suffered facial injuries as he was the victim of an attempted robbery while walking home from work in Rotherham.

He was heading from the interchange out of town towards Kimberworth and became aware of two men following him and when he reached Bradgate Park, one of the men is believed to have jumped in front of him, punching him in the face.

Police say that another man tripped him up causing him to fall to the floor and one of them asked the victim to empty his pockets but he was able to run to the Tesco Express on Upper Wortley Road and raise the alarm.

One of the suspects is described as being white, around 20-years-old, 5ft 10ins tall, with a dark beard. He was believed to be wearing a white hooded top with his hood up.

The other suspect is described as being white and wearing a blue tracksuit.

South Yorkshire Police is now asking anyone with information or who may have seen the suspects that night to contact them on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 7 of 18 November 2016.