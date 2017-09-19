Bradford man charged with murdering missing 29-year-old

Have your say

A MAN has been charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyron Charles, who went missing in Bradford earlier this month.

James Sutcliffe, aged 28, of Hill Crest View, Denholme, Bradford, will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow morning. (Weds Sept 19)

A 60-year-old man who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released from police custody without charge.

Police have deployed specialised teams, including underwater divers, to search the city after Tyron Charles, of Denholme, disappeared on September 6.

Divers have been searching a series of locations in the Denholme area, including Doe Park Water Activities Park.