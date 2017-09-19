Can you help put police on scent of York perfume thieves?

POLICE in York are appealing for the public's help to identify a man and two women suspected of stealing more than £1,000 worth of perfume tester bottles from a John Lewis store.

The trio were caught on CCTV at the John Lewis store on Vangarde Shopping Park of Malton Road at Huntington on September 9 and 14.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nikki Jackson. Or email Nikki.Jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170165162.

