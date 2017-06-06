CCTV appeal after woman, 71, assaulted in Scarborough pub

This is the man police want to trace after a 71-year-old woman was assaulted in a Scarborough pub.

A man pushed the woman, causing her to hit a table as she fell to the ground at the Newcastle Packet pub in Sandside.

The suspect then made off along the foreshore.

Fortunately the woman was not seriously hurt in the incident, which happened at around 12.20pm on Sunday, 21 May.

Today North Yorkshire Police appealed for the public's help in identifying the man pictured.

A spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries, the perpetrator has not yet been caught.

"North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who recognises the man on CCTV or witnessed the incident to get in touch."

Email Adam.Varney@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, select option 1 and ask for Adam Varney.

Please quote incident number 12170087391 when passing on information.