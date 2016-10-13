CCTV appeal: Large number of cigarettes stolen from Beverley shop

A large number of cigarettes were stolen during a burglary at a Beverley shop.

Police investigating the incident have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

The burglary took place at the shop in Grovehill Road on Saturday, September 24.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the man, is urged to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2216739.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.