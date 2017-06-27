CCTV appeal: Rucksack was stolen from Scarborough acrade

This is the man who police want to trace following the theft of a bag from a Scarborough amusement arcade.

A rucksack belonging to a member of staff was taken from Gilly's amusements on Foreshore Road after someone forced the lock on an attendant's booth.

North Yorkshire Police today released CCTV images of the man as part of the ongoing investigation in the theft, which happened some time before 9.20am on June 15.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information on the theft is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth.

Please quote reference 12170104887 when sharing information about this incident.