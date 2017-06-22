'Dangerous sexual predator' who abused boys in Leeds and Grimsby is jailed

A MAN who posed as a teenager on an online chatroom has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of the historic sexual abuse of boys in Leeds and Grimsby.

Andrew Marshall, 41, abused the 13-year-old boy in Leeds in 2008, a jury at Grimsby Crown Court was told.

The court heard Marshall’s abuse of both boys began when he posed as a 19-year-old in an online chatroom site they had both visited after beginning to question their sexuality.

Marshall, of of Kimberley Road, Benfleet, Essex, first made contact with the Grimsby boy when the victim was just 12-years-old.

The abuse continued for around five years, during which Marshall bought him gifts – including a mobile phone, computer equipment and drugs – and even set up a bank account in his name telling him to treat the money he paid in for him as ‘pocket money’.

Throughout that time, Marshall regularly pressured the boy into engaging in sex acts in his car and later at a Grimsby hotel.

An investigation was launched in May 2015, when the then 23-year-old victim came to Grimsby Police Station and revealed what had happened to him.

During the course of the investigation it emerged that in 2008 Marshall had committed similar offences against a second 13-year-old boy in Leeds.

The victim revealed Marshall had also sexually abused him on two occasions after buying him expensive gifts, including designer underwear and computer equipment.

The jury convicted Marshall of six charges of indecent assault, two of penetrative sexual activity with a boy, one of inciting sexual activity with a boy and one of rape.

As well as being jailed for 14 years, Marshall was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which bans him from being alone with children or from working with them for life.

Detective Constable Mark Lilleyman, of Humberside Police, who led the two-year investigation, said: “I am delighted that this dangerous sexual predator is now safely behind bars and his victims can begin to rebuild their lives.

“I would like to thank both men for their bravery in coming forward and telling us what happened to them. Thanks to their courage, Marshall is now unable to target any other victims and will spend a significant period of time in prison.

“I also hope that the sentence imposed on Marshall will serve as a warning to others that this kind of behaviour will not go unnoticed or unpunished. We will find out, we will find you and we will get justice for your victims.”