GALLERY: Football fans wanted following matchday violence in Grimsby

Police have released images of ten men they are trying to identify in connection with violent disorder that followed a pre-season friendly between Grimsby Town and Sheffield United football clubs.

Officers wish to speak to the men who are thought to be a mixture of supporters from both clubs.

Football fans wanted in connection with crowd trouble at Grimsby v Sheff Utd.

Since the incident at Blundell Park in Grimsby on July 23, nine men, aged 18, 20, 24, 29, 35, two aged 19 and two aged 21, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, along with two youths aged 14 and 17.

All have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries, to dates next month but Humberside Police believe there are still a number of men connected to the incident who have yet to be identified.

Anyone who recognises any of the men shown here, is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting log number 212 of July 23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.