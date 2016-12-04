Hunt for driver of stolen car involved in serious Leeds crash

POLICE ARE hunting the driver of a stolen car which was involved in a serious crash in Leeds this morning.

The grey Skoda Fabia collided with a taxi on the Stanningley By-Pass shortly before 5am.

The driver and any other occupants of the Skoda had fled by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.

Travel alert: Major Leeds road closed after serious accident



A police spokesman said the car had been reported as stolen from the Grimsby area on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting log 351 of December 4.