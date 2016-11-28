Leeds murder: Have you seen victim’s missing guitars and amp?

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING a 24-year-old man’s murder are trying to trace distinctive items found to be missing from his Leeds home.

Christopher Laskaris was found dead at his flat in St John’s Close, Hyde Park, on November 17.

A red Fender Jaguar electric guitar like this was missing from the Leeds home of Christopher Laskaris.

Two people are due to appear in court today charged with his murder, but police are continuing their efforts to trace two guitars and an amplifier belonging to Mr Laskaris.

They are a red Fender Jaguar electric guitar, a blue Flying V electric guitar, and an Orange Crush 35RT amplifier – all similar to those pictured.

A Lenovo laptop was also found to be missing from the flat.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who knows the whereabouts of these items or has been offered similar items for sale at any point since November 4.

A blue Flying V electric guitar like this was missing from the Leeds home of Christopher Laskaris.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to trace these items and would urge anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact us immediately.”

Philip Craig, 37, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Dempsey Pattison, aged 22, of Bruce Lawn, New Wortley, are both due to appear on murder charges at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Craig has also been charged with burglary.

Information on the missing items can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, with reference to Operation Pulleygate, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.