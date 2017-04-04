Machete wielding armed robber jailed for seven years

AN armed robber has been jailed for seven years after staff at a Rotherham shop were threatened with a machete and hunting knife.

Jamie John Wild, 25, of Westminster Crescent, Sheffield, and two other men .raided a mini market in Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe, Rotherham, on Friday February 12 last year.

Wild appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Mon April 3), for sentencing after pleading guilty to robbery at a hearing last month.

Detective Sergeant Iain Martin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Wild threatened a member of staff in the shop and thankfully she wasn’t injured but nevertheless was subjected to a traumatic ordeal as Wild brandished the weapons in front of her.

“He then stole just under £200 cash from the till before running from the area. Through extensive forensic and phone work we were able to identify Wild and he was quickly arrested, brought into custody and charged.

“I’m pleased with yesterday’s result and that Wild has been given a lengthy jail term for what was a violent, nasty attack for his own financial gain.”