POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a sex assault on a woman in York city centre.more than three months ago.

The man aged in his thirties was arrested yesterday (Sat Nov 4) in connection with a sex attack on a woman on Station Road near the gardens of the Principal Hotel just before 5.30am on Friday July 21.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was released under investigation in the early hours of this morning (Sun Nov 5) while enquiries continue.