Man who died after assault named

A man who died following an assault in Sheffield has been named by police.

Ahmed Sayeed Adan, aged 40, from Burngreave was standing outside Emins Supermarket in the Spital Hill area of the city at around 3.45am on Sunday November 20, when it is reported he was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination has since concluded that he died from head injuries.

It is believed that the man may have been approached outside the store and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time. Anyone with information contact 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 208 of 20 November 2016.