Masked robbers attacked Leeds woman in her home

MASKED robbers left a woman needing surgery after sneaking into her home and unleashing a violent attack.

The 61-year-old victim was threatened at knifepoint, before being punched and kicked by the three men.

The trio entered the house at Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey through open patio doors.

They demanded jewellery and punched and kicked her, causing fractures to both sides of her jaw, a fractured wrist and cuts to her arms.

The men then dragged the victim upstairs and ransacked her home before leaving with a large amount of Asian gold jewellery.

Police were alerted when the woman was found by her son a short time later.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and underwent surgery to her jaw before being discharged.

Today police released details of the robbery on Friday, August 19, as they appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Neil Thompson, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was an appallingly violent attack on a woman in her own home by robbers who we believe were specifically targeting her for Asian gold jewellery.

“Her son found her in a terrible state after the incident and her family are understandably shocked at what has happened.

“The men responsible have shown themselves to be capable of a high level of unprovoked violence and they need to be caught at the earliest opportunity.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything around the time of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

The robbery took place between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The men involved were believed to be white and had their faces covered.

It is thought they were using a silver Subaru Impreza, registration YD60 RWX, that had been stolen in a burglary in Ilkley the day beforehand.

The car was later recovered in Bradford bearing a false registration of BD60 ZMY.

Det Insp Thompson added: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the movements of that vehicle between the times it was stolen and recovered or any information about who has been using it.

“This was a really cowardly attack on a woman who was alone at home and we would urge anyone who knows anything to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 6587 Alex Daniels at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160357773 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.