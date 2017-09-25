Men attacked in Huddersfield by trio brandishing baseball bats and knife

Two men were assaulted by a trio brandishing baseball bats and a knife during what police believe was a targeted attack.

Three attackers entered a home in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield at around 5.20pm yesterday.

The two victims, aged 50 and 29, were inside the kitchen of property in Elmfield Terrace at the time.

One suffered a cut to the side of his head and a fracture to his right hand, while the other needed stitches for an injury to his hand.

Police investigating the attack today said that the offenders had left empty handed.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we have increased patrols in the area.

“We believe this was a targeted attack on the victims and we would ask for anyone who has any information to contact police immediately as we have a full investigation underway into the circumstances and motive of the assault.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the past few days or anyone who recognises the descriptions of the males involved.”

The first attacker is described as a black man, aged around 27, approximately 5ft 8in, of medium build, bald and with stubble. He wore a dark blue hoody and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second was a white man, around 30 years old, 5ft 10in and large, with a brown beard and short dark hair. He wore a black zip up jacket and jeans.

The third was a black man, around 5ft 8in and stocky, with a short beard and short dark hair which was longer on the top and shaved at the sides. He wore a black top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170442367.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.