Police in Leeds investigate double shooting

Detectives are investigating two shooting incidents in Leeds overnight.

At 11.20pm last night, officers on patrol found a man with an gunshot wound near to The Reginald Centre, in Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital by the officers and subsequently underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his neck. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Enquiries established the man had been shot at a nearby parade of shops. The scene has undergone forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.

At 12.54am today officers received a report of an incident at the Nitetrax nightclub, in Chapeltown Road, where a 42-year-old man had received a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is currently in a stable condition.

A 20-year-old woman also received a minor cut to her leg during the incident and was taken to hospital by officers for treatment.

That scene has also been forensically examined and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “There is nothing at this stage to suggest these incidents are linked and we are carrying out extensive enquiries into both.

“Clearly the criminal use of firearms resulting in people being injured is always a cause for serious concern and we will continue to do everything we can to trace those responsible and protect our communities from harm. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident and are appealing to the community to pass on any information that could assist in identifying those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1958 of August 28 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Chapeltown Road was closed from Grange Avenue to Harehills Avenue to allow the crime scenes to be properly examined but has since re-opened after both scenes were released.

The police liaised closely with the council and the organisers of Leeds Carnival to ensure any disruption to the event was kept to a minimum.