Police investigate burglaries at Ryedale businesses

Police are seeking information after burglars targeted a farm shop in Gate Helmsley.

North Yorkshire Police said the suspects broke into out buildings at the Balloon Tree Farm Shop some time between 6.15pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Products and styling tools were stolen during a break-in at Goodys in Malton. Picture: Google

They did not say whether any items had been stolen, but did ask any witnesses to contact the force with information.

Officers are also investigating the theft of hair products and styling tools during a burglary at Goody’s Hair and Beauty Salon in Malton last month.

The break-in took place at the salon in Castlegate between 10.30pm on December 30 and 8.10am on New Year's Eve.

A spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing to anyone who has recently been sold or offered hair care products, GHD stylers and straighteners."

Phone police via 101 with any information.