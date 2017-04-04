Police operation begins with dawn raid on £500,000 cannabis farm in Rotherham

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £500,000 have been seized by police after a dawn raid in Rotherham this morning.

Officers found a sophisticated cultivation system set up across six rooms at a town centre property, which contained around 500 plants at various stages of growth.

They also arrested a 26-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of being concerned with the production of cannabis.

The raid in Westgate marked the start of Operation Duxford, a day of focused police activity designed to tackle crime and build links in the community.

Chief Inspector Andy Hogg said: “The early results from Op Duxford are encouraging and we have broken up a sophisticated drugs set-up in Rotherham.

“However, today’s efforts are not dedicated purely to smashing down doors and bringing criminals to justice.

“There is a softer side to our approach, whereby officers have been looking to safeguard vulnerable people, offer crime prevention advice to the public and work with partner agencies to offer support services.”

Three teams of plain clothes officers executed a number of search warrants across Rotherham, while uniformed colleagues undertook a comprehensive vehicle stop and check off Centenary Way.

The UK Visa and Immigration Service, HM Revenue and Customs, Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA),the Department for Work and Pensions, and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s Taxi Licensing and Trading Standards departments all supported the driver and vehicle checks.

Other activities planned today include home visits to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime prevention stands in shopping areas, high-visibility patrols and school visits to warn against the dangers of social media.