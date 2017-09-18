Robber armed with handgun demanded cash from petrol station staff in Bradford

Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Bradford have released CCTV images of the man they are hunting.

Officers were called at around 3pm on Friday following the robbery at the Shell Fuel Station on Canal Road.

A man had entered the petrol station shop with what is believed to be a handgun and demanded cash.

He escaped with an amount of cash and headed along Canal Road in the direction of the Ibis Hotel.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford CID, said: “While no one was injured during the incident, clearly this has been a frightening experience for those involved and I am appealing for anyone who has any information, or who can identify the person pictured in the CCTV images to come forward."

The suspect is described as a black man, around 6ft and slim. He was dressed all in black and carrying a bag, thought to contain a handgun.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101, quoting 13170427025.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.