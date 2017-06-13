Seven men on trial for fox hunting around North Yorkshire

Seven men will go on trial around North Yorkshire later this year after being charged over alleged fox hunting offences.

They will appear in court in Scarborough, York and Northallerton as a result of investigations by North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce.

The hunting of wild mammals, such as foxes, deer, hares and mink, with dogs in England and Wales has been banned since the passing of the 2004 Hunting Act.

According to the force, two men from the Malton area appeared in court on June 5, charged with Hunting Act offences relating to allegations of illegal fox hunting in the Malton area in January.

One man was also charged with a public order offence from the same date. They will appear again for trial on October 9 at York Magistrates’ Court.

Two men from the Durham area appeared in court on April 2 charged with Hunting Act offences relating to allegations of illegally killing a fox and animal cruelty offences in the Hambleton area, in December 2016. They will appear again for trial on June 30 at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court.

Three men from the Scarborough area appeared in court on May 22 charged with Hunting Act offences relating to allegations of illegal fox hunting. They will appear again for trial on September 7 at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.