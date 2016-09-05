Two held after bomb squad evacuate Keighley homes

Two people are being questioned by counter terrorism police after “potentially explosive” material was found in a West Yorkshire home.

The pair were arrested yesterday following searches at a house in Parkwood Street, Keighley.

It prompted the evacuation of nearby homes, with residents only being allowed to return in the early hours this morning.

A North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) spokeswoman said surrounding properties had been evacuated as a precaution.

“Potentially explosive material was discovered during searches at the address and the Army’s Bomb Disposal Unit attended from Catterick,” she said.

“As a precautionary measure and in the interests of public safety, the immediate area was cordoned off and local residents evacuated while a thorough search was carried out and any potentially dangerous material was safely removed.”

Searches are continuing at the property this morning.

The 48-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, who area both from Keighley, remain in custody.

The CTU spokeswoman said: “We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of this activity and would like to reassure them that the arrests are intelligence led and not in response to any immediate threat.

“Due to the nature of the materials recovered, the North East CTU is leading the investigation. However, this is not being treated as a counter terror incident at this time.

“Residents will be kept as informed as possible and we are grateful for their understanding, patience and support while the searches are concluded.”

Meanwhile, Keighley MP Kris Hopkins has commended CTU officers involved in the operation.

He said: “I was informed of the operation and note that the matter is currently being treated as an isolated incident.

“Given that the two individuals are now in custody and the possibility of legal proceedings to follow, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further on the specifics of the case.

“However, I would like to appeal for calm and underline the CTU’s belief that there was no immediate threat to the wellbeing of local residents.

“I will continue to liaise closely with the relevant authorities whilst their investigations are ongoing.”