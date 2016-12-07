Two jailed over Bradford heroin haul with street value of millions

Two men have been given prison sentences totalling nearly 17 years after a police surveillance operation in Bradford discovered 15kg of heroin with a wholesale value of up to £450,000.

At the time of their arrests in June it was reported that the stash of Class A drugs, which had a purity of 55 per cent, could have been worth millions on the streets.

Matthew Hurd, 24, who was acting as “warehouseman” for the heroin and more than 50kg of cutting agents, was jailed yesterday for 10 years and nine months after he admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and a further allegation of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Kamran Hanif, 35, a married father-of-one, was jailed for six years after he collected the 30 half-kilogram packages of heroin from Hurd’s home in Woodview Terrace, Bradford.

Hanif, of Sewell Road, Bradford, had the drugs in a rucksack and was taking them to another location when the taxi he was a passenger in was stopped by officers.

Other officers then raided Hurd’s home and he was arrested after a chase on foot, with a police helicopter in pursuit.

At Hurd’s property and in the garden, officers recovered large quantities of caffeine and paracetamol which could be used as cutting agents with the heroin, in order to dilute it and increase its profitability.

Bradford Crown Court heard that both men had become involved due to drug debts.

But Recorder Simon Batiste said those who concerned themselves in dealing the “pernicious substance” of heroin must understand that significant sentences would follow.