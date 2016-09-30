Vandals attack Yorkshire castle immortalised by Shakespeare

Attacks by vandals on a ruined medieval castle in West Yorkshire have left residents outraged.

Graffiti was sprayed over the remains of the medieval walls of Sandal Castle last week and days later, a car was recklessly driven on to its slopes, damaging the fragile hillside.

Graffiti on the ruins of Sandal Castle, Wakefield.

Richard Taylor, who sits on the committee of the Friends of Sandal Castle group, said the community was outraged by the attacks.

He said: “A post on the Sandal Community Association Facebook page, under the simple slogan ‘We Care about Our Castle’ has attracted more than 12,000 views, a measure of the anger that is felt about what’s happening at the site.”

The damage comes months after the site’s visitor centre was closed down, in a cost-cutting move by Wakefield Council. Bridges and walkways at the heritage spot were also closed due to safety concerns in March. They remain shut as the council tries to secure funds to carry out repairs.

Some residents have been calling for the authority to take action to protect the castle, which was the setting for a fictionalised scene in Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Part 3.