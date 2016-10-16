Crisp maker Tyrrells plan for hundreds of new jobs

Tyrrells, the English maker of hand-cooked crisps, is to create hundreds of new jobs following its takeover by US food firm Amplify Snack Brands, shrugging off Brexit fears in the process.

The company’s managing director Mike Hedges told the Press Association that the up-market crisp maker is poised for a growth spurt following the £300 million deal.

Undated Tyrrells handout photo of Hereford-based farmer William Chase, who produces Tyrrells crisps and now plans to use his potatoes to produce vodka.

“We have no business in North America and Amplify has no business over here.

“They’re going to take the Tyrrells brand and roll it out in North America and we’ll take their SkinnyPop brand, and others, and do the same in the UK.

“We’ll have to take on more staff to do that and I’d say that, over the next three years, we’ll recruit hundreds globally.”

Tyrrells currently employs around 500 people globally and the firm, whose stable of products include potato, vegetable and crinkle cut crisps and premium popcorn, raked in £84 million in revenues over the past 12 months.

Mr Hedges also brushed aside any fears that Britain’s decision to quit the European Union would take a bite out of sales.

“In 2008, during the last recession, none of the premium crisp brands suffered and I don’t think they will this time either - if there is a downturn,” he said.

Tyrrells was founded by potato farmer William Chase in 2002 as a diversification project. He would later sell the company in 2008 for close to £40m.

He used the proceeds from the sale to set establish a distillery.