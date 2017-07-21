Croda announce acquisition of Swedish firm

Chemical firm Croda International has announced its acquisition of Enza Biotech AB, a research enterprise established as a spin-out company from Lund University in Sweden.

Enza Biotech was founded in 2012 by researchers at Lund University with the aim to develop the next generation of renewable surfactants using carbohydrate-based chemistry.

Through this acquisition, Enza Biotech’s patented technology will enhance Croda’s well-established natural and renewable product portfolio to offer their customers, particularly in the Personal Care, Crop Care and Health Care markets. Croda will also gain the expertise of Enza co-founders Maria Andersson and Stefan Ulvenlund, and their team, as they become full time employees.

Steve Foots, Chief Executive of Croda, said: “Enza Biotech offers a fantastic opportunity for us to fill an identified technology gap in the surfactants market using natural and renewable raw materials. It is a great fit as sustainability underpins our growth strategy and is an area that already sets us apart in the eyes of our customers.”