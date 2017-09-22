Delays after collision between HGVs closes motorway in North Yorkshire

Delays are expected for drivers using a motorway in North Yorkshire as part of the road has been closed after a serious collision.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the A1M at about 5am this morning.

The road is shut northbound between junction 48 at Boroughbridge and junction 49 at Dishforth,

Emergency services are working at the scene and a full closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.

Road users are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys if travelling in this direction or to use an alternative route if possible.

Traffic is being diverted and those driving north are advised to exit the A1M using junction 48 exit slip road and follow signs.