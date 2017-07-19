Developer reveals plans for former college

New plans for a former college campus have been unveiled as a developer revealed it wants to build a mixed-use development, creating hundreds of jobs.

The redundant campus of Kirklees College in Huddersfield was bought by Leeds-based developer Trinity One for an undisclosed sum earlier this month.

Previous plans to build a Lidl supermarket and retirement flats on the 6.1 acre site were shelved last year after previous developer Wiggett Construction pulled out of the scheme, which was approved last summer.

The college, previously known as Huddersfield Technical College, had occupied the site since the 1960s and part of it was the original Huddersfield Hospital.

New plans for the site, on New North Road, include a supermarket and hotel, which Trinity One hopes will kickstart a larger development project to transform the area.

Mike Dove, of Leeds-based property agent Dove Haigh Phillips, who brokered the deal between Trinity One and the college, said: “This prestigious site occupies a commanding gateway position overlooking the town centre. It provides a tremendous opportunity for a first-class mixed-use redevelopment, which will revitalise the town’s economy.”

“The 342,000 sq ft site, which includes the majestic old grade two-listed hospital building, has immense potential. The development will feature an imaginative mix of retail, leisure, residential and office space, all of the highest quality and scale.”

He added: “Talks are already well advanced with a supermarket giant to provide a supermarket on site, while a major UK hotel chain is planning a new-build hotel there as well. These key deals will kick-start a development project which will transform an ailing area of land into an economic powerhouse.”

Tas Javed, managing partner of Trinity One, said: “We have been working with Kirklees College since 2016 to deliver this significant deal which will unlock the unique potential of this strategic site.

“We intend to create a premier mixed-use development, of which Huddersfield can be incredibly proud. The development will set a new standard of quality residential, leisure, retail and employment space for the town, based on sound economics and an understanding of the demographics of the area.

“We believe it is fitting that we are bringing these plans forward in the year in which Huddersfield Town are playing in the Premiership for the first time ever. These are very exciting times for the town.”

Mr Javed intends to submit a planning application for the site in three months.

It is understood that the proceeds of the sale of the old site will be re-invested in Kirklees College.

Out of more than 400 colleges in England it is in the top 20, with approximately 1,200 members of staff and 20,000 pupils. The college has sites around Huddersfield and a turnover of £44m.

Richard Outhwaite at Shoosmiths in Leeds provided legal advice for Trinity One during the sale.