Ding-dong in the bell tower: York Minster axed ringers ‘on safeguarding grounds’

The saga of York Minster’s axed bell-ringers took another twist today after Archbishop John Sentamu claimed the group had been removed after showing “repeated disregard” for policies safeguarding the vulnerable.

The Archbishop of York today spoke out in defence of the Minster’s Dean, Reverend Rev Vivienne Faull, and its governing body following an outcry over the decision to sack the bell ringing group and appoint a new team.

Repeated disregard of the Chapter’s attempts to fully implement the Church’s national policies for safeguarding, health and safety and security meant that decisive action was required. Dr John Sentamu

He said action had been taken against one of the bell ringers on safeguarding grounds earlier this summer after advice from experts and that some members of the group had “consistently challenged the Chapter’s authority on this and other important matters”.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the bell ringers to be re-instated, while the Lord Mayor of York, Coun Dave Taylor, called the decision ‘shocking and unreasonable’.

In a statement given at the cathedral this afternoon, Dr Sentamu said the governing body, known as the Chapter of York, was “responsible for ensuring that the Minster is a safe place for everyone who steps inside”.

He said: “This means managing and minimising risk to people and the building and includes safeguarding, health and safety and security.

“Earlier this summer, it was necessary for the Chapter to take action regarding a member of the bell ringing community on safeguarding grounds. This came after complex multi-agency activity involving City of York Council, York Diocese Safeguarding Adviser and the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Officer.

“The decision was taken in line with advice from safeguarding professionals, and with regard to national policies and guidance, including the Church of England’s on minimising risk to children, young people and vulnerable adults.

“Some members of the York Minster Society of Change Ringers have consistently challenged the Chapter’s authority on this and other important matters.

“Repeated disregard of the Chapter’s attempts to fully implement the Church’s national policies for safeguarding, health and safety and security meant that decisive action was required.

“This is why the Chapter took the decision to disband the bell ringing team last week. New arrangements for bell ringing at the Minster will start in the New Year.”