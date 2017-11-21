Do you know this man? Police release CCTV after serious sex assault at Huddersfield nightclub

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault at a nightclub in Huddersfield.

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown male inside the establishment.

The incident happened in the early hours on Sunday 5 November at Tokyo’s nightclub on Queen Street.

Police are releasing CCTV images of a male they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

He is described as a black male, 6ft, mid to late 20s, large build, closely shaven black hair. He was wearing a denim jacket and did not have a local accent.

PC Samra, of Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for this young woman and she is being supported by specialist officers.

“We are releasing these CCTV images in the hope that anyone who was in and around the premises on the night will recognize this person or has any information and I would ask them to come forward as soon as possible to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting 13170518407 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”