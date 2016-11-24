Domino's announces expansion plans

​Domino's Pizza is to open an extra 400 stores in the UK as part of plans to ramp up expansion in the country, creating 14,000 new jobs in the process.

The company said it is increasing its long-term target for new stores to 1,600, up from 1,200. Each outlet employs about 35 people.

It expects to operate around 950 by the end of this year and Domino's said that increase is down to its "continued strong new store performance and positive outlook both for its market and the Domino's brand".

Chief executive David Wild said: "This is an exciting time for Domino's Pizza Group. Our continued strong e-commerce performance and our collaboration with our dedicated franchisees enable us to increase our UK presence significantly.

"Internationally, our progress in Switzerland and new collaborations in the Nordic region are exciting opportunities for the business."

Outside the UK, the company has identified opportunities for 400 stores, up from around 100.