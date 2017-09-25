Doncaster police officer attack highlighted to show bravery of bobbies

An attack on a Doncaster police officer was used to highlight the bravery of bobbies during a national police memorial day service.

The incident in Hexthorpe - where a 45-year-old officer was left with serious head injuries - was referred to by South Wales Police Chief Constable, Peter Vaughan, at the annual National Police Memorial Day service.

Referring the assault, which happened on Tuesday morning, Mr Vaughan said reports of loss of life and serious injuries were 'all too frequent'.

"Tragic events in London and Manchester this year are a stark reminder of the dangers our officers are exposed to, and our officers have a reputation across the globe which is entirely a reflection of the professionalism of the men and women who proudly perform the role," he said.

"Police officers give their lives in order that we may all live in peace. Typically, while all others are running away, it is the police officer who is running towards a hazardous situation, and you only have to look at the incident in Doncaster to see the sheer bravery of our young men and women, day in, day out."

The injured officer was attacked as he chased a group of people who fled from the scene of a collision in Cleveland Street.

Dale Francis Cheetham, 22, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm along with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Peter White, 24, of Low Road, Conisbrough, has been charged with robbery.

A woman questioned by detectives was released without charge.