Doncaster woman fined for illegal teeth whitening

A Doncaster woman has been fined for offering illegal teeth whitening in the town.

Shelley Ann Starr, from Armthrope, was fined £110 and ordered to pay costs of £880 after pleading guilty to practising dentistry illegally.

She was prosecuted by the General Dental Council for providing illegal teeth whitening to members of the public while not being registered.

Shaun Round, Interim Head of Illegal Practice at the GDC, said: “It is imperative that dental professionals are registered to practise.

"Registration ensures that only those fully trained and qualified can practise dentistry legally. It also places a legal requirement on dental professionals to keep their skills and knowledge up to date through the completion of continued professional development - this makes sure that patients receive the best possible treatment by a professional that is trained, competent and indemnified.

“Registration with the GDC is also required to purchase valid indemnity insurance, which is imperative as it allows patients to seek compensation if they are harmed as a consequence. By performing dentistry illegally, patients are placed at serious risk of harm.”

The register of dental professionals is publicly available on the GDC’s website www.GDC-uk.org.